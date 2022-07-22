Henrik Stenson joins LIV Golf series. July. 22, 2022 08:05. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson, the European team captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup (tournaments between U.S. and European golfers), joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series financed by Saudi Arabia.



Stenson wrote on social media on Thursday, "After much consideration, I have decided to join several of my fellow professionals to play in the LIV invitational series.” As the DP World Tour announced to say goodbye to Stenson, who took charge of the European team for the Ryder Cup in March, his joining of the LIV looked like a highly likely scenario. He will make the first appearance in the third LIV event scheduled next Saturday for three days in the Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster in New Jersey, along with Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III.



Stenson, the winner of the Open Championship in 2016, records six wins in the PGA Tour 11 in the DP World Tour. He also won a silver in the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The 2017 Wyndham Championship is the latest victory that he has earned.



Commenting on the LIV's offer to the 171st-ranked player in the world, BBC analyzed that given that the team captain for the Ryder Cup is one of the most honorable positions among golf professionals, the LIV has damaged the pride of the DP World Tour. No matter who will replace him, its reputation will inevitably be tarnished, it reported.



The 2023 Ryder Cup will open September next year at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. USA Today selected eight candidates for leadership in the European team including Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Miguel Ángel Jiménez. It assessed that McIlroy has stood at the forefront to criticize the LIV, adding that he may be the right person to lead the European team which has been left dumbfounded since Stenson's joining of the LIV.



