Paul Pogba rejoins Juventus in six years. July. 13, 2022 08:04. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Paul Pogba of France returns to Juventus FC in Italy's Serie A in six years. Juventus FC officially announced Pogba's return on Monday. The contract term lasts until June 30, 2026 and he will be wearing No.10 shirt for the team.



Juventus FC may be a second home for Pogba who built some part of his youth football career in the Manchester United because he established himself as one of the most promising midfielders during his time in Juventus. In 2012 when he was 19, he played in 178 matches and scored 34 goals and 40 assists in Juventus, which guaranteed him the key player post. During the four seasons he played, Pogba helped the club to four consecutive Serie A titles as well as two Coppa Italia. Based on his phenomenal success in Juventus, he came back to the Manchester United in 2016 presenting the Italian club a then-record transfer fee of 89 million pounds.



In his first season back, Pogba won the League Cup and the Europa League. He scored 16 goals in seasons between 2018 and 2019 but could not show his best performance since then due to frequent injuries, low physical conditions and rift with the former manager Jose Mourinho. He scored mere eight goals in 91 matches in the last three seasons. Pogba was booed as one of the worst players by the Manchester United fans since his fallout with the team and resulting disappointing performance. He warmed the bench since April 19 due to injuries. Pogba did not leave a single dime to the Manchester United for a transfer fee when Pogba rejoined Juventus because he became a free agent this summer.



Juventus FC welcomed him saying that Pogba's back to Turin and he has not changed. The team added that they aspired to write another new chapter with him and can't be happier. Pogba also commented that he is very happy to be back and can't wait to win the championship.



