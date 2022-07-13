NASA releases images of James Webb Space Telescope. July. 13, 2022 08:05. jawon1212@donga.com.

U.S. President Joe Biden released the first full-color images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), NASA's next-generation space telescope, on Monday. The images are a series of highest-resolution space images ever taken by mankind.



The James Webb Space Telescope, which has been developed by investing in roughly 10 billion U.S. dollars since 1996, is considered the largest project in the history of astronomy. Astronomers expect that the telescope will provide new observational data in fields that have been difficult to study, such as medium-sized black holes and the rate of expansion of the universe.



The image released by President Biden is the 'SMACS 0723' galaxy cluster, located about 4.6 billion light-years from Earth. President Biden said, “It’s a historic moment for science and technology, for America and all of humanity, and (the telescope) is a new window into the history of our universe,” President Biden said. “Today we will be able to see the first light shining through that window.”



