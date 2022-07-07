Aespa delivers a speech at the United Nations. July. 07, 2022 08:09. beborn@donga.com.

K-pop girl band aespa attended the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development on Wednesday, calling for the future generation’s attention and participation in sustainable development.



In a speech delivered by one of its members, Giselle, she introduced the group as a “metaverse girl group,” four of which stay in the reality while its avatar members exist in the metaverse. “The metaverse reflects reality. If our own reality is not sustainable, it would become difficult to sustain the possibilities of the virtual world. Without sustainable ecosystems or equal opportunities for quality living, there will be no real world to be mirrored.” Giselle highlighted that it is important that the next generation supports sustainable development goals in order to protect the world that they all live in. The group performed its single “Next Level” after the speech.



The U.N. Forum on Sustainable Development is a venue where the heads of state and members of various agencies specialized in women’s rights, rights of people with disabilities, civil society, and businesses.



