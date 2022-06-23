Gimpo-Haneda air routes reopen on June 29. June. 23, 2022 07:45. soon9@donga.com,aurinko@donga.com.

Air travel between Gimpo and Haneda airports, which had been suspended due to COVID 19, will open for the first time in two years and three months. Official reopening of air travel between Seoul and Tokyo is expected to pave way for more exchange between the two countries.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on Wednesday that they have agreed with Japanese Air Travel Authorities to resume air travel between Gimpo and Haneda eight times per week. This would be the first time since March 2020 to resume flight operations.



The reopening of the route comes as both countries appear to agree that restoring exchange between the two countries would be the first step to rebuild Korea- Japan relations. President Yoon Suk-yeol’s first face-to-face meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the NATO meeting held from June 29 to 30 is presumed to have impacted the decision to resume air routes. Right after he took office on May 10, President Yoon stressed the need to reopen Gimpo-Haneda routes as soon as possible to promote exchange between the two countries.



