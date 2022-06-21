BTS lands sixth No.1 album on Billboard. June. 21, 2022 07:59. imi@donga.com.

Korean boy band BTS snatches sixth Billboard 200 No.1 with their new album. U.S. Billboard announced Sunday (local time) via its online website that BTS's new album "Proof" topped the Billboard 200 chart dated on June 25. According to the news, "Proof" was sold some 314,000 total units in the first week of its release.



Billboard ranks albums considering various data, including their sales of CDs and LPs that are physically tangible as well as digital streaming and download counts. The news said that the overwhelming majority of "Proof"'s unit figure was driven by CD album sales.



Since topping the chart for the first time with "Love Yourself: 轉 ‘Tear" in June 2018, BTS now has a total of six album chart toppers, including "Love Yourself: 結 Answer," "Map of the Soul: Persona," "Map of the Soul: 7," and "BE."



The title track "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" is also gaining a huge popularity. The song topped in all local K-pop chart shows on TV, including MBC M "Show! Champion," Mnet "M Countdown," KBS "Music Bank" and SBS "Inkigayo" in the week ending June 19. The music video for the title surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on Monday.



The K-pop band announced a hiatus on group activities via their live-streamed event on June 14. They plan to focus on solo projects for the time being, starting with J-Hope participating in Lollapalooza in the U.S. next month.



