Actress Ha Ye-lin was chosen for Spielberg's drama. June. 20, 2022 07:43. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

"I was in shock when I heard the news that I was chosen for the role. I couldn't believe it when I went to the filming location," said Korean-Australian actress Ha Ye-lin (photo), the leading role for American drama Halo, in a video interview on Thursday with Korean media. Halo, produced by Steven Spielberg, is a drama by global OTT service Paramount Plus. Since its first release in March this year, the drama topped No. 1 place among Paramount Plus dramas in April and May. All nine episodes of the drama were released in Korea on Thursday via T-ving. "It's an honor that Korean viewers can watch this drama as well," said Ha, who is visiting Korea to celebrate the release of the drama in Korea.



Halo is a science fiction drama that originates from the game series of console game platform X-box. It depicts the fight of humans against alien species Covenant in the 26th century. Ha's role is Kwan Ha, the daughter of Jin Ha (played by Gong Jung-hwan), the leader of the rebels living in Planet Madrigal. Some of the dialogue between Kwan Ha and Jin Ha are spoken in Korea, such as "Dad" and "Calm down.”



Ha was trained to perform advanced action scenes as she fought against the Covenants. "I went through intensive physical training that made me want to vomit. I shaved off the side of my hair for the character, and my hairstyle still stays that way," laughed Ha. "It took one month to film the first episode of the drama, which had lots of action scenes. It was difficult, as I was injured in my thigh, but I gritted my teeth and endured it all."



Born in Australia, Ha came to Korea to study acting at the Kyewon High School of Arts. She completed her bachelor's degree at the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney. She made her debut through ABS drama "Leaf Break" and played in theatre performances in Sydney. She has always dreamed of becoming an actor, looking up to her maternal grandmother Son Suk (age 78), a well-known actress in Korea. "My grandmother told me that I will not be remembered as the granddaughter of Son Suk, but she will be known as the grandmother of Ha Yelin," she said.



