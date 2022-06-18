Pres. Yoon: ‘Every one of you is the hero of our nation’. June. 18, 2022 07:32. by Kwan-Seok Jang jks@donga.com.

One hundred and thirty people of national merit and family members of the Korean War who found the remains of their loved ones were invited to lunch with President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee at the War Memorial of Korea in Yongsan, central Seoul on Friday.



“The nation will not allow even a narrow crack in its efforts to protect the Korean people,” Yoon said during the luncheon. “The dignity and identity of a country are determined by the nation as a whole remembering those who sacrificed their lives for the country, and upholding their spirit of sacrifice." Yoon explained that the War Memorial of Korea is a place with the history of our nation rising to numerous challenges where fallen war heroes who protected the country from Communists are honored.



The bereaved family members of Ssg. Cho Eung-seong, whose remains were found last October at the White Horse Ridge inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas and Private Kim Jong-sul whose remain had found 10 years ago but identified just this May were also invited to the luncheon.



President Yoon. first lady Kim, and Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, Park Min-shik welcomed a group of bereaved family members and persons of national merit from the entrance to treat them with due respect. The honor guards lined up on the red carpet from the entrance. President Yoon and the first lady bowed from the waist and shook hands with the guests. President Yoon also presented plaques of national merit to persons of national merits. This was the first time for a Korean president to deliver these plaques in person since this system was established in 2019. Yoon promised at the 66th Memorial Day ceremony that the nation will embrace people of national merit and their bereaved families warmly.



