Djokovic could miss competition due to vaccination policy. June. 17, 2022 07:46. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

“Will follow the CDC guidelines. I have no intention of making an exception.”



According to local media such as The New York Times on Thursday, Luis Shire, president of the U.S. Tennis Association, responded to the question of reporters asking if Djokovic (35, Serbia, world No. 3) will compete at the US Open as above. Accordingly, it has become practically impossible for Djokovic, the three-time US Open champion, to participate in this year's tournament, which begins on Aug. 29 in New York. This is because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not allow entry to the United States of foreigners who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus.



Djokovic arrived at Melbourne Airport to compete in the Australian Open in January, but was denied entry because the 'medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination' issued by the Australian Tennis Association was not accepted. As a result, he missed out on the calendar Grand Slam title and the most men's singles titles (then 21) at a major championship. Still, Djokovic was not willing to let go of his opposition to vaccination, saying, "If I’m forced to get vaccinated, I would rather give up the championship trophy."



Since then, as the Covid-19 pandemic had eased in Europe, Djokovic played in the French Open with no problem, and will not face any issues in trying to defend his title at Wimbledon, which opens in London on June 27. However, the fact that crossing the Atlantic requires vaccination remains the same.



