Han River swimming pool opens in three years. June. 16, 2022 07:44. 4g1@donga.com.

The Hangang outdoor swimming pool and splash play area will be opening for the first time in three years since it was closed down due to the pandemic.



The Hangang Business Operations Department of the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Wednesday that six swimming pools splash play areas will be open from June 24 to August 21. Four locations, including Ddukseom, Gwangnaru and Yeouido, will be open and two splash play areas in Nanji and Yanghwa.



It will be the first time in three years for the swimming pool since 2019. The swimming pools had been closed for the last two years to prevent the pandemic from spreading, but opened this year as the number of confirmed cases went down and social distancing regulations eased.



Located in central parts of Seoul, the swimming pools have good locations and views of the Hangang, attracting many visitors. The Yeouido pool, which is the largest, can accommodate up to 3,500 visitors at a time. Facilities include the Water Ring, likened to a waterfall, and Spiral Tunnel. The Ddukseom Pool has a lazy river and a four-meter high Aqua Ring.



The Gwangnaru Pool is smaller and cozier, nice for families to visit. Jamwon pool features a 1.5 meter adult pool, 1.2 meter adolescent pool and 0.5 meter kiddie pool. Nanji pool has a musical fountain that plays behind the Hangang and the Yanghwa pool is connected to the Ecological Park.



“We hope that people can enjoy a cool and healthy summer at the Hangang Pool for the first time in three years,” said Yoon Jong-jang, the chief of the Hangang Business Operations Department. “We will continue to work so that people will have access to many different kinds of activities.”



