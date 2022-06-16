Boston is raving with the US Open back in 34 years. June. 16, 2022 07:51. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

The Sports City of Boston, which boasts all five professional sports teams (American Football, baseball, basketball, ice-hockey, soccer), is heated up with expectations over the US Open in 34 years. As the players affiliated with the Saudi Arabian Capital led LIV Golf Invitational Series are being allowed to join the US Open, eyes are on the possible conflict with the existing tour remainers but there is high interest over the US Open itself as well.



The US Open which is the third major championship under the PGA Tour season opens at The Country Club (Par 70) in Brookline, Massachusetts on Thursday. Rory Mcllory (33, Northern Ireland), third in the world ranking in men’s golf Championship put up a posting on his Instagram urging for further attention for the US Open and offered a golf bag with his signature, two tickets for the US Open and Boston Red Sox competing in Major League Baseball (MLB) member club games as event gifts. As of Wednesday, there are over 20,000 comments applying for the event. Rory Mcllory played his practice round wearing golf shoes with Boston specialty lobster prints.



The Country Club where the US Open is being hosted for the first time since 1988, is only 7 km away from Fenway Park, the Red Sox home ground. Keegan Bradley (36) from Vermont, a State in the vicinity joining this tournament, gained attention from the audience on Wednesday, when he stepped on the mound as the first pitcher for the Red Sox match at Fenway Park. Jillian Stacey, Keegan Bradley’s wife, is the niece of Carlton Fisk (75), the renowned catcher of Red Sox.



Last year, a reporter asked Jon Rahm (28, Spain), the winner of US Open, which team he supports between the two NBA finalists, Golden State Warriors and Boston during the press interview. NBA final sixth round is scheduled at Boston TD Garden on Friday. To this, Jon Rahm introduced his episode of meeting Jason Tatum (24), a member of Boston team, and his family when Jon Rahm was on leave, and expressed his support for Boston.



WGBH, the Boston local television station, estimated about 175,000 people including those concerned and the gallery with this US Open. Schools in the vicinity have spared parking lots for the event. The traffic is going to be under control in the area during the tournament as well.



