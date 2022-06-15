U.S. will keep the pressure on N. Korea, says Blinken. June. 15, 2022 08:06. weappon@donga.com.

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said on Monday (local time) that the U.S. will "keep pressure until the North Korean regime changes course." He also added that more sanctions will be imposed against China and Russia, which are helping North Korea evade sanctions.



"Until North Korea returns to diplomacy and dialogue with the United States and its allies, the U.S. will keep the pressure on, as appropriate," Blinken said at a joint press conference after meeting with Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin.



In particular, regarding the possibility of sanctions to impose against China in relation to its violation of sanctions against North Korea, Secretary Blinken said, “The U.S. is imposing sanctions against individuals and entities in Russia and China that are helping North Korea, and we will continue to do so in the future.”



“We know that North Korea is working very hard to launch nuclear tests, and the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG) will be reactivated within weeks,” Secretary Blinken highlighted.



