McIlroy defends his RBC Canadian Open title. June. 14, 2022 08:17. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Rory McIlroy from North Ireland has won the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open, winning the competition two times in a row for the first time since his PGA Tour debut in 2009. McIlroy, who has been outspokenly critical about how LIV Golf is funded by the Saudi Arabian government, won the Canadian Open, which kicked off the same day as the LIV opener, proving both his loyalty towards PGA Tour and competence as world-class golfer.



McIlroy finished at 19-under 261 for a two-stroke victory, cutting eight strokes in the final Round 4 with 10 birdies and two bogeys to win the champion title of the RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Ontario, Toronto. McIlroy won a two-stroke victory against runner-up Tony Finau, pulling off his 21st win in PGA Tour. Having tied with Justin Thomas on the 16th hole, McIlroy effectively sealed the deal on the 17th hole, with two birdies in a row.



This is the second time that McIlroy has won the Canadian Open since 2019. McIlroy has won more than two titles in four major tournaments including the PGA Championship, but this is the first time that he has defended his title.



