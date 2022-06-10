Jill Biden shares stories of inspiring Korean American citizens. June. 10, 2022 08:04. newsoo@donga.com.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden delivered a commencement address on Tuesday. She stressed that what defines you is your own story, adding, “But your story is so much more than a place you grew up, or your degree. And my message to you today is this: Never forget where you come from.”



Mrs. Biden delivered a commencement speech at Los Angeles City College (LACC) in California on Tuesday (local time). Around a fifth of LACC students live in unstable residential environments or combine work and study for financial reasons.



The first lady elaborated on Steve Kim, a Korean American man who is part of the college’s alumni. Brought up in Chicago, he lacked direction in high school and later spent five years in the Marines. Serving in Afghanistan, he was diagnosed of PTSD but rose stronger. Attending LACC, Kim received a great help from the Veteran Resource Center, which assists war veterans in engaging in studies and making their way into society, to successfully finish his college years. “Steve, as you graduate today, I hope you know that we are all cheering you on,” the U.S. First Lady said.



Mrs. Biden also introduced a lady who worked for 25 years but was laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic. Making her childhood dream of becoming a teacher come true, she joined college and finished at the age of 46. Also, the first lady also shared a story of an immigrant from Côte d’Ivoire who managed to finish her finals despite labor pains to get a degree.



Jill Biden, the first first lady who has a full-time job outside the White House, is currently a professor in the English department at Northern Virginia Community College in Virginia. Back in 2016 when Joe Biden served as vice president in the Obama administration, Mrs. Biden visited LACC to announce a policy to give free tuition to all new community college freshmen in Los Angeles.



