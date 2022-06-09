U.S. deploys B-1B Lancers at Andersen Air Force Base. June. 09, 2022 08:17. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

The U.S. Air Force has deployed B-1B Lancer in Guam amid signs of an imminent seventh nuclear tests of North Korea, seemingly a warning that it can be immediately deployed to the Korean Peninsula should North Korea attempt nuclear provocations.



The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command disclosed photos of B-1B fighter jets landing at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on Wednesday, four days after U.S. military magazine The War Zone reported on Saturday satellite photos of four B-1B aircrafts stationed in Guam. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command stated that the deployment of B-1B bombers was intended for PACAF training and missions. It also stated that the aircrafts joined a joint exercise with F-15 fighter jets from Japanese Air Self-Defense Force.



A South Korean military official said that the B-1B Lancers deployed in Guam will be among the first assets to be deployed to the Korean Peninsula in the event of North Korea’s provocations to deter North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.



