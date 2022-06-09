World’s oldest TV host Song Hae passed away at 95. June. 09, 2022 08:17. imi@donga.com.

The world’s oldest TV host Song Hae (photo) passed away on Wednesday at the age of 95.



Police reported that Song passed away in his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul in the morning. “His daughter went looking for him when he was late for a meal and found him lying on the floor in the bathroom,” said Song’s family. Song had been admitted to the hospital in January and May due to health issues. He had considered leaving the KBS National Singing Contest but decided against it, discussing with the production crew to film a recorded version at the studio instead of outdoors.



Song, born in Jaeryeong, Hwanghae Province, which is located in North Korea, came to the South during the Korean War. He studied vocal singing at the Haeju Professional School of Arts and made his debut as a singer. He has been emceeing the KBS National Singing Contest since 1988 and registered as the oldest TV music talent show host in the Guinness Book of World Records in April.



In January during the lunar new year this year, a special trot musical titled “Thank you everyone, from Song Hae) was aired, where the host sang for the audience. He received the Order of Cultural merit in 2014. His funeral will be performed in the traditional way of honoring actors.



