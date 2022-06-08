This spring was the hottest in 50 years. June. 08, 2022 07:55. by Sung-Min Park min@donga.com.

This spring, the average temperature across the country was the highest in 50 years. As spring becomes hotter and drier as the years go by, there are concerns that natural disasters such as drought and wildfires may increase.



According to the “Spring Climate Analysis Results for 2022” released by the Korea Meteorological Administration on Tuesday, the national average temperature from March to May was 13.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees higher than the average temperature for the past 30 years. This is the highest temperature since 1973, when the Korea Meteorological Administration's meteorological sensor network was expanded nationwide. Although the national average temperature was 13.2 degrees Celsius in the spring of 1998, which is the same as this year, since the logged figures of the most recent year are placed on top of the list when ranking the climate-related states, the average temperature of this spring has topped the list.



By month, the average temperatures in March and April rose significantly. Compared to the average temperatures for the past 30 years, the temperatures have risen by 1.6 and 1.7 degrees, respectively. On April 10 of this year, the highest temperature in Gangneung, Gangwon Province reached 31.3 degrees Celsius, breaking the record for the highest temperature in April. The high temperature of this spring is the result of plenty of sun caused by high pressure being in control over the southeast region of the Korean Peninsula. In addition, the number of 'sunshine hours,’ measuring duration of sunshine not blocked by clouds or fog in given period, reached 755 hours this spring, which is the second-most hours in history.



