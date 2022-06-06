Multiple explosions take place in Kyiv while Donbas stays in fierce battle. June. 06, 2022 07:40. by Youn-Jong Kim zozo@donga.com.

Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv saw a series of explosions on Sunday (local time). Ukrainian military authorities announced that Russian missiles continue to strike at not only Donbas in eastern Ukraine but also major regional infrastructure systems across the nation.



Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, said on Telegram that Darnytskyi, northeast of the capital city, and Dnipro suffered multiple bombing incidents, leaving one injured with no deaths reported yet, according to The Associated Press. The Ukrainian Joint Chiefs of Staff announced following the explosions that Russia has continued launching missiles at Kyiv as well as major military and civilian facilities.



Meanwhile, military tensions are only growing across Donbas in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia engaged in a fierce fight around Sievierodonetsk or a supply hub for Luhansk Province. The Russian General Staff of the Armed Forces said that Ukrainian forces are in retreat following a devastating loss in the Sievierodonetsk battle. Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said in rebuttal that Ukraine reclaimed 20 percent of the Sievierodonetsk territory, 90 percent of which was once occupied by Russia.



The war is only expected to escalate over time as 16,000 Russian forces have gathered to attack Sloviansk in Donetsk Province, another hub in the Donbas area. As Russia has indiscriminately fired unguided missiles due to lack of precision guided munitions, numerous civilians have been injured or dead with facilities left devastated across the country, CNN reported on Saturday.



