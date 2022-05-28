Half moon. May. 28, 2022 07:34. .

Poetry is meant to be read. But this poem does not stop at reading. When you read the poem with your eyes, it feels strangely familiar. You will find yourself humming a melody. It becomes clear when you reach the part, “It goes well, to the western country.” You will finally identify the song then. That is right. It is the lyrics of the “Half Moon” we all are familiar with.



Some might say the lyrics of children’s songs are not poem. To be precise, writing poems and writing lyrics are not the same. Today, not all poems are sung. But in a broader sense, the language of songs and the language of poetry are the same. Long ago, they were the same thing. In the West, the word lyric is said to have originated from the musical instrument lyre. Poetry has forgotten that fact, and songs are remembering it. In the past, humming a melody was like reading a poem. However, as poetry and songs got separated, our mouth gradually forgot poetry.



A music book by Yoon Geuk-young can also be called a book of children’s poetry by Yoon. He was both a lyricist and a poet. You will immediately approve it once you sing the poem, “Half Moon.” Not to mention the melody, the lyrics take us to a distant country we all have missed. It allows us to see the unseen and dream the unimaginable. So let us wait for the moon to come around and sing this song. It will be a time for threeㅡme, song, and poetry.



