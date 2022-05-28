Sinbundang Line opens to connect Gangnam up to Sinsa. May. 28, 2022 07:36. soon9@donga.com.

The Sinbundang Line across the capital area will open an extended route from Gangnam to Sinsa, halving travel time to 40 minutes from Gwanggyo station in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, to Sinsa station in Gangnam District, Seoul.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced on Friday that the existing Sinbundang Line from Gwanggyo station to Gangnam station will be extended to pass transfer stations including Sinnonhyeon (Line 9), Nonhyeon (Line 7) and Sinsa (Line 3), which will come into operation on Saturday. It will only take 42 minutes from Gwanggyo station to Sinsa station. It is a 80-minute-long trip by bus.



The ministry installed screen doors or a completely closed type of safety doors on every platform along the line for the sake of public health and safety. Subway cars are equipped with doors that can be manually opened and closed in case of emergency. For every station, two staircases are in place to facilitate evacuation in case of fire.



The Sinbundang Line opened from Gangnam station to Jeongja station in 2012, which connected to Gwanggyo station in 2016. The route from Gangnam station to Sinsa station is a project worth 444.4 billion won. The ministry will confirm‎ a 5.3km-long final route from Sinsa station to Yongsan station in consultation with related agencies within this year.



“The Sinbundang Line’s extension to Sinsa station contributes to better connectivity in the existing subway networks,” said Kang Hee-eop, director of the ministry’s railway bureau. “The government will make sure to commence works on the route from Sinsa to Yongsan swiftly.”



