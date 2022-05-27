U.S. pushes the UNSC votes on sanctions on N. Korea. May. 27, 2022 07:54. weappon@donga.com.

The U.N. Security Council voted on sanctions on North Korea on Thursday, one day after North Korea test-launched an ICBM Wednesday when President Joe Biden returned from his presidential trip to Asia.



A draft resolution includes tougher sanctions on North Korea, banning the nation from conducting nuclear and missile tests and all delivery system capable of mounting nuclear warheads. Not only a cruise missile but also a multiple rocket launcher that could carry strategic nuclear weapons are included in the sanctions.



The resolution aims to reduce the amount of oil imports by Pyongyang and ban North Korean exports of tobacco and manufactured tobacco. The crude oil exports to North Korea will be reduced from 4 million barrels to 3 million barrels and refined petroleum exports will be reduced from 500,000 barrels to 375,000 barrels. The amount of oil import reduction decreased, however, compared to the initial draft proposed by the U.S., which was 2 million barrels for crude oil and 250,000 barrels for refined petroleum, seemingly because of the sense of urgency that the UNSC resolution must be adopted by the end of May, until when the U.S. serves the presidency of the UNSC.



Nevertheless, China clearly expressed its objection to the resolution proposed by the U.S., calling it “incapable of solving any problems.” All five permanent security council members including China and Russia must agree in order for a UNSC resolution to be adopted.



