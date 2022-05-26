Im Sung-jae returns to the field after testing positive for COVID-19. May. 26, 2022 07:51. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

South Korean golfer Im Sung-jae is returning to the field after testing positive for COVID-19 a month ago.



Im will be competing in Charles Schwab Challenge, which will be held at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from May 27, 32 days after he last competed in the Zurich Classic that ended on April 25.



Im skipped three tournaments, including the Mexico Open in order to compete in the inaugural Woori Financial Group Championship, hosted by his sponsor Woori Financial Group. However, Im tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the first round of the Woori Financial Group Championship, which forced him out of the event and to self-isolate. As a result, he had to give up participating in the PGA Championship, the second major tournament of the season that ended on May 23.



Im has been playing the Charles Schwab Challenge since 2019. He missed the cut in 2019 and 2021, but was tied for second place in 2020. The winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge will receive a $1.512 million share of the $8.4 million purse. Im is ranked No. 8 in “Power Rankings” by the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour said Im “rested and didn’t experience the rigors” of the PGA Championship as he missed the tournament due to COVID-19. Players participated in the PGA Championship had to face tough conditions, such as rain and a cold front.



한국어