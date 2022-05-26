Pandemic wave may reoccur in summer, say health authorities. May. 26, 2022 07:51. asap@donga.com.

The Korean government predicted the number of daily new confirmed cases in Korea may reach 100,000 to 200,000 cases if the pandemic reoccurs. The number of daily new confirmed cases has been reduced to 20,000 per day.



“Experts predict that the pandemic wave may reoccur in Korea in summer or autumn,” said Park Hyang, the head of Pandemic Control at the Central Disaster Management Headquarters. “The number of new daily confirmed cases should be around 100,000 to 200,000.”



Health authorities had predicted that a pandemic wave might occur again in June, as a new mutant virus that spreads faster has recently entered Korea. Also, experts say that the natural immunization obtained after the Omicron wave might wear off after June. Vaccination effects may also wear off. W



The number of newly confirmed cases as of May 25 midnight, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, was 23,956, 23.6% lower than the previous week (at 31,342). There were 23 deaths and the number of critically ill patients stood at 237, which is also on the decline.



PThe government is reducing the number of beds to treat COVID patients. As of May 25, the number of hospital beds to treat COVID 19 was 8,625, down by 20,656 from the previous month. The government is planning to reduce the number of general beds while keeping beds for critically ill patients to prepare for a possible wave in the second half of the year. “With current bed capacity, we will be able to accommodate new daily confirmed cases of 150,000 to 200,000,” said Park.



