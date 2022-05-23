74 companies participate in the New Entrepreneurship Declaration. May. 23, 2022 08:00. will@donga.com.

Seventy-four companies will be attending the New Entrepreneurship Declaration, participated by Chairman Chey Tae-won of the Korean Chamber of Commerce, five Korean conglomerates and several unicorn companies.



The Korean Chamber of Commerce said on Saturday that the Declaration, which embodies five major action plans, was signed by 74 companies including Korean conglomerates Samsung Electronics, SK SUPEX, Hyundai Motor, LG, Lotte Holding Company, POSCO, Hanwha and unicorn companies Woowa Brothers, Coupang, Kurly, Viva Republica, Socar, Zigbang. Seven financial companies including Mirae Asset Securities, IBK as well as foreign companies such as Google Korea have also participated.



Participating companies will announce the declaration at the New Entrepreneurship Declaration Ceremony held at the Chamber of Commerce Hall in Seoul on Monday. Action plans include “Creating New Jobs”. “Build a Rewarding Corporate Culture” and “Grow with the Community”. Congratulatory remarks will be delivered by Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Eui-son, Chairman Son Kyeong-shik of the Korea Enterprises Foundation and Kurly CEO Sophie Kim. Korean Chamber of Commerce Chairman Chey is scheduled to give a lecture.



The companies will work together to launch the Entrepreneurship Round Table after the declaration. ERT is an action council that benchmarked the Business Round Table, a leading U.S business council.



The Chamber of Commerce held a survey of 706 Koreans including entrepreneurs asking what type of entrepreneurship was required in the times. “Sustainable growth” topped the list at 28.5%, followed by “happiness of the people who work for the company” (12.1%) and “innovation and challenge” (11.7%) and “fair and transparent management (11.6%)”.



