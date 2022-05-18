Ballerina Kim Joo-won celebrates 25 years of debut. May. 18, 2022 08:01. by Ji-Hoon Lee easyhoon@donga.com.

“I’m not sure since when, but I say to myself before performing that this may be my last one,” said ballerina Kim Joo-won (photo) who celebrates 25 years of her debut. “It is not easy for a ballerina to speak of physical aging, but I accept that it happens but spend three hours every day to train myself,” she said in a press conference held at the performance agency located in Gangnam, Seoul.



Kim, principle dancer of the Korea National Ballet for 15 years, will be showcasing the ballet “Reverence” as art director and dancer next month in celebration of her debut of 25 years as ballerina. Reverence will be held at the Jayu Theatre at the Seoul Arts Center on June 9-12.



The audience will be able to see the highlights of Kim’s performance during the 70-minute performance. The Corsaire pas de deux, of which she was recognized and awarded the Benois de la Danse, Act Two Adagio of Giselle, and Dying Swan by choreographer Lee Jeong-yoon. “A ballerina walking on her heels” will be featured as a new choreographed dance. “It is a story of myself dancing for 35 years. As a ballerina, I mostly use the front side of my foot but after dancing many years I gradually used my heels,” she said.



The performance will also feature Kim dancing to songs “Can we meet just once” and “Like Withered Leaves” sung by her father, Kim Taek-mo.



