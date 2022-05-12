Funeral of actress Kang Su-yeon held on Wednesday. May. 12, 2022 07:49. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

The funeral of Korean actress Kang Suyeon, who passed away at the age of 56 on Sunday, was held at the Samsung Seoul Hospital in Gangnam-gu on May 11.



Film director Lim Kwon-taek, who directed the movie The Surrogate Woman and Aje Aje Bara Aje, in which the Kang had starred in and earned her global fame, gave the commemorating speech. “Soo-yeon,” he said in a trembling voice, “It was good to have you as a friend, like a daughter, like my younger sister. Why did you leave us so soon,” he said. “The burden of the crown as a world-famous star at the age of 21 must have been great, You will forever remain a star of the sky, shining the way for Korean films and guiding us,” said Kim Dong-ho, former executive committee head of the Busan Film Festival, who was the chief funeral committee.



Actor Seol Gyeong-gu, actress Moon Sori, film director Yeon Sang-ho who directed the movie ‘Jung E,’ which became Kang’s posthumous work, also gave commemorative speeches. “I will work along with you to ensure your new movie is reached to many people,” Yeon said, close to tears. “It doesn’t feel real. I wish this was a scene from a movie,” said actor Yoo Ji-tae, who lead the funeral. The funeral committee referred the deceased as “A star more beautiful that a star.” The cemetery burial will take place at the Yongin Cemetery in Gyeonggi.



