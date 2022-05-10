Rival parties clash over prosecution reform bills at confirmation hearing. May. 10, 2022 07:58. will@donga.com.

The ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Monday clashed over the enacted bills on reducing the prosecution’s investigative powers at the confirmation hearing for Justice Minister nominee Han Dong-hoon.



Justice Minister nominee Han said during the confirmation hearing held at the Legislation and Judiciary Committee at the National Assembly that there is a great public concern over the prosecution reform bills that recently passed the National Assembly, adding the bills will make it difficult to punish corrupt politicians and public officials and the damage the people will suffer in the process is very clear.



At the hearing that began in the afternoon after two hours of argument, the DP argued for the need to investigate suspicions surrounding the academic activities of Han’s daughter, including donation of laptops and ghost-written research papers. Rep. Kim Yong-min of the DP said her “resume embellishing” activities can be considered a third-party bribery, breach of trust, obstruction of business, and violation of copyright law, criticizing that in light of fairness, justice and common sense Justice Minister nominee Han has emphasized, he and her daughter should be subject to investigation without doubt.



In response, Han said her daughter is currently in shock because of all the “fingerpointing” and attacks she cannot handle, adding it is too much to bring up the need for investigation over draft-level articles that was not and will not be used for college admission.



