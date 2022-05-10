Bomb-sniffing dog receives national award. May. 10, 2022 07:59. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (age 44) awarded Patron, a bomb-sniffing dog that has detected more than 200 explosives since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and his owner, Major Myhailo Illeiv, state honors, according to reports by Reuters. President Zelensky praised the dog, saying that he was small but a very famous sapper, and on a very important and urgent task for the safety of Ukraine children.



Patron is a small Russell terrier around 35 centimeters tall. A video of Patron wagging his tail as he excitedly looks for explosives has been viewed by millions around the world via social media. He also participated in training sessions for children living in the Northern region of Kyiv, invaded, and left behind by Russian forces, on the awareness of explosives.



The award ceremony was held during the joint press conference between Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (age 51), who visited Kyiv on that day. Participants of the press conference laughed as Patron entered the room barking excitedly and wagging his tail. Trudeau patted his pockets, as if to look for treats.



