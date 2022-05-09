SKT and Deutsche Telekom join forces for ICT cooperation. May. 09, 2022 07:51. by Do-Hyong Kim dodo@donga.com.

SK Telecom, SK Square, and Deutsche Telekom held an executive meeting in Germany to align on ICT cooperation business including metaverse.



The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman Park Jeongho of SK Square, President Ryu Young-sang of SK Telecom, Chairman Timotheus Höttges and Vice Chairman Claudia Nemat of Deutsche Telekom at the headquarters of Deutsche Telekom in Bonn, Germany.



Among the agenda discussed were joint promotion of global metaverse business, collaboration in cyber security, SK Telecom’s One Store business in Europe, ESG management via eco-friendly ICT. Specific actions for metaverse business included SK Telecom’s metaverse platform iFland’s launch in Europe and joint business establishment for metaverse business in Europe. SK Sheildus, subsidiary of SK Square, signed a letter of intent with Deutsche Telekom Security for cooperation in the cyber security business.



The two companies have been engaged in a close relationship since their CEOs met at the 2018 Mobile World Congress, with Chairman Höttges visiting Korea in the same year.



