Actress Kang Soo-yeon stayed dignified in front of wrongs. May. 09, 2022 07:51. by Hyo-Ju Son, Ji-Hoon Lee hjson@donga.com,easyhoon@donga.com.

“We may have little money but keep our pride.” This famous line by a detective named Seo Do-cheol, whom actor Hwang Jung-min plays, in film “Veteran” released in 2015 was derived from actress Kang Soo-yeon’s words. She would often utter this phrase when taking care of film crews or chatting with her friends. Inspired by her message when she spoke jokingly, movie director Ryu Seung-wan borrowed the words in a script of “Veteran.” Since then, it has been one of the best lines to describe a situation where you hold on to a sense of pride in resistance to the temptation of money.



Kang left a remarkable mark in the history of South Korean movies by starring a film “Come Come Come Upward” where she plays a Buddhist nun getting her head shaved, showing her great passion as an actress. It was not a big deal to her as she said, “It will grow soon.” She became the talk of the town when she acted in icy water for long hours dressed in a thin-layered garment in TV series “Petticoat Regime” in 2001-2002. “Kang Soo-yeon is a true actress for sure,” veteran actress Son Sook once said. “Nothing else than an actress can describe who she is. She has dedicated her life to acting.”



Due to her father’s failure in business, she became a breadwinner as a high school student. That is why she was often asked, “Do you stay single because of your family?” “I am never celibate,” Kang used to say. “I wish to get married and have my kids but I have not met my significant other yet.”



The late actress seemed to stay confident most of the time, but, she had a soft heart as part of her strong ego. Asked when she feels most lonely, she said, “I feel most lonely when I pretend to be confident.”



한국어