Kang Soo-yeon remains in coma after cerebral hemorrhage. May. 07, 2022 07:18. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

Fans are praying for the recovery of actress Kang Soo-yeon, 56, as she remains unconscious after collapsing due to a cerebral hemorrhage.



Kang was taken to Gangnam Severance Hospital with cardiac arrest after collapsing at her house due to a cerebral hemorrhage on Thursday. Kang’s family decided not to undergo a surgery as the medical staff said there were a risk and little chance of improvement even after a surgery. She currently remains unconscious and was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) while on a ventilator.



Fans are praying for the recovery of Kang. They are writing messages of support under the articles about her news, such as, “You are the actress of our time. I hope you recover soon,” and “I wish you a quick recovery. You made my childhood days happy.” Other messages wrote, “I hope you regain consciousness. I hope to hear good news soon,” “Please wake up. Get well soon!,” and “You have only lived half of your life. You must live the rest half of your life.”



한국어