Samsung, LG earn awards for energy efficiency from U.S. government. May. 07, 2022 07:19. will@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics have been presented the 2022 Energy Star Award by the U.S. Protection Agency and the U.S. Energy Department, which eval‎uate more than 20,000 businesses and organizations on energy saving efforts.



In recognition of energy saving contributions by developing high efficiency products, Samsung Electronics won not only the Sustained Excellence Award for Product Brand Owner but also the Partner of the Year Award for Energy Management. Fifty out of 381 products certified last year by Energy Star have been granted the highest efficiency grade.



LG Electronics has also received the Sustained Excellence Award for Product Brand Owner as well. Its 43 refrigerator models have garnered the ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award for their excellence in innovative energy saving technologies. “Energy Star-certified products that sold last year in North America reduced an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide to that produced by 77,681 cars a year,” the company said.



