Education minister nominee withdraws from candidacy. May. 04, 2022 08:27.

Kim In-cheol, who was nominated for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, has withdrawn from his candidacy. He is the first candidate among President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s cabinet members to be withdrawn, being named as candidate in 20 days. Kim had been scheduled for parliamentary hearing on Friday.



“I will be withdrawing from my candidacy as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education. I wished to return what I’ve received from the state and society through my service, but perhaps I am not adequate for the position,” Kim said at a press conference on Tuesday morning. “I will not explain myself on any accusations. I hold myself responsible for everything. I feel very indebted to Yoon who trusted and appointed me to this important post. I wish you my very best for a successful start of the new administration.”



The Democratic Party of Korea, who had considered Kim as a failed candidate, focused on determining eligibility of other candidates. The party demanded that Jeong Ho-yeong, who was named candidate for Minister of Health and Welfare, to withdraw on grounds of suspicions on his children’s university transfer at the hearing held on that day. “I believe I was called to this position to clarify any suspicions. I will clear them in detail,” said Jeong.



However, some among Yoon’s aides and the ruling party view that Jeong may withdraw voluntarily once the hearing process is concluded. Candidate Han Duck-soo for Prime Minister replied that there would be a process for review and how the outcome would be proceeded once the hearing is concluded when asked by Rep. Nam In-soon of the Democratic party to request revoke of Jeong’s candidacy. “There is no chance of Yoon revoking Cheong’s candidacy. A reasonable conclusion will be reached,” said an official from the People Power Party.



