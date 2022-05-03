SK unveils ESG goals at World Forestry Congress. May. 03, 2022 08:05. by Choong-Hyun Song balgun@donga.com.

SK Group unveiled ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) business goals at the 15th World Forestry Congress held at COEX mall in Seoul on Monday through SK Forest, the forestry business arm of the conglomerate,. The company attended the event, which is scheduled to be held until May 6, representing Korea’s multinational companies.



Its exhibition booth ‘Green Forest Pavilion’ was designed for viewers to directly experience SK Group’s endeavors for forest development and carbon reduction. The company had showcased the theme in the CES 2022 in January this year. “We are committed to designing programs with affiliates to achieve our carbon reduction goals,” said a staff at SK Forest.



