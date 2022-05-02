Ulsan fail to advance to round of 16 in AFC Champions League. May. 02, 2022 08:00. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Ulsan Hyundai, No. 1 soccer team in the K League, have failed to advance to the round of 16 teams in the 2022 AFC Champions League to lose face big time.



In the second half of the final seventh match in Group I held at the Sultan Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Saturday, Ulsan lost 1-2 the Johor FC due to a own goal by Park Yong-woo. Seeking to win the title since winning the 2020 ACL, Hyundai had three wins, two draws and two losses overall, trailing Johor and Kawasaki Frontale and failing to advance to the round of 16 teams. Ulsan had painful two losses to Johor, a team that was considered weaker but took advantage of playing at its own ground. It is the first time in five years since 2017 that Ulsan has failed to join the 16 strongest teams.



“It is difficult to find out right now. We will have to accept the ultimate outcome of losing the matches,” Hyundai coach Hong Myung-bo said on the reason for losing to Johor in successive matches. “We should have learned from losses, but failed to do it. By analyzing the problems, we will have an opportunity for our players to grow.”



한국어