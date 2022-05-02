Growing public attention for June 1 by-elections. May. 02, 2022 08:01. by Dong-Jun Heo hungry@donga.com.

The number of parliamentary by-elections to be held alongside local elections on June 1 has been determined to seven. With the elections 30 days away, the scale of by-elections expanded and the likelihood of former Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myeong and Presidential Transition Team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo competing against each other in the by-elections, public attention for the elections is rising than ever before.



According to the National Election Commission on Sunday, there are seven district electorates that are vacant as incumbent parliamentary members resigned to enter local elections. Incumbent parliamentary members running for local elections are required to withdraw from their current positions by Monday, 30 days before the elections.



Political circles are most focused on whether political big shots such as Lee and Ahn would enter the by-elections. It is said that Lee is considering entering Gyeyang district of Incheon while Ahn for Bundang district of Seongnam. To such allegations, Lee has responded that nothing has been determined yet while Ahn said that he has not even considered the idea.



Ruling and opposition parties preparing for the first local elections under the Yoon Suk-yeol administration are getting ready for their encounter at the confirmation hearing for cabinet members scheduled on Monday. Both sides are expected to face heavy dispute, particularly after the Democratic Party’s unilateral pushing for the prosecutorial reform. “With public opinion following the confirmation hearings expected to have a direct impact on local elections, both parties will be prepared to stand their ground,” said a political source.



