Many people are in favor of pardoning ex-Pres. Lee, says Moon. April. 30, 2022

President Moon Jae-in said on Friday that there are many people who are in favor of pardoning former President Lee Myung-bak. Eyes are on whether President Moon will grant pardon to Lee before his term ends on May 9 as his remarks is a step up from his previous stance regarding pardoning the former president.



Responding to online petitions against the pardon of the former president, Moon said there are also people who are in favor of the pardon for the sake of national unity and integration. Moon added that he would make a final decision, taking into account judicial justice and public consensus.



This is the first time that Moon mentioned he is considering pardoning former President Lee. During a meeting with Cheong Wa Dae correspondents on Monday, President Moon said the people’s support or consensus on the matter is the yardstick for our judgment.



Cheong Wa Dae was cautious of overinterpretation, saying President Moon was just saying that there are also pros to pardoning the former president, but it is known that Moon will carefully consider whether to grant a pardon over the weekend.



Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said on Friday that President Moon has the exclusive right to convene the pardon review committee, sparking speculation among the judicial circles that the working-level procedure for the pardon may have already begun.



If the special pardon will be granted marking the Buddha’s birthday on May 8, the scope of the pardon is also a matter of interest. It is speculated in the political circles that Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin will be included in the list.



