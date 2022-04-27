Chloe Kim to take a break from competition. April. 27, 2022 08:21. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Two-time Olympic snowboard gold medalist Chloe Kim (age 22, photo) has decided to take a break for the next season.



BBC reported on Tuesday that Chloe Kim will be taking a break for the 2022-2023 season. “I want to start again when I’m ready,” Kim said. “I want to be out of the spotlight and look after my mental being.” She is planning to take part in the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. “Of course, I am planning to take my third gold,” she said.



Chloe Kim, a second generation Korean American, is known as the world’s top athlete for women’s snowboard half pipe. She won both gold medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Kim, who is studying anthropology at Princeton University, took breaks from snowboard competitions after the Pyeongchang Olympics. When her classes came to a stop due to COVID-19 in 2020, she returned to snowboarding competitions.



한국어