Tampa Bays’ Choi Ji-man powers a game-tying two-run double. April. 26, 2022 08:21. leper@donga.com.

Tampa Bay Rays’ Choi Ji-man led a come-from-behind victory after entering as a replacement in the fifth inning.



Choi had a 2-for-2 with two RBIs in a home match against the Boston Red Sox held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Sunday local time. Choi was at bat when the Rays were 0-2 in the fifth inning with the bases loaded with one out. According to the platoon system, left-handed batter Choi was benched as the Red Sox started a left-handed pitcher. As Red Sox pitcher Ryan Brasier was summoned to end a base-loaded and Tampa Bay coach Kevin Cash sent Choi to the plate. Choi powered a two-run double to left-center. Choi made the second hit that flew toward the center fielder in the seventh with bases empty.



For Choi, it was a multi-hit for the first time in seven games since he had 3-for-3 against the Oakland Athletics on April 13. His batting average for the season rose from 0.314 to 0.351 and his RBI increased to 10. Choi made it to the base 100 percent in three games he played as a replacement this season with two hits and two walks. Tampa Bay’s third baseman and outfielder Yandy Diaz praised Choi, saying he knows Choi is going to make a hit 100 percent of the time. Tampa Bay beat Boston 5-2.



