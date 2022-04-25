Girl group aespa performs at Coachella music festival. April. 25, 2022 07:58. imi@donga.com.

Four-member girl group aespa from Korea performed on the main stage at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which took place in Indio, California on Saturday. The group started the show singing the song ‘Aenergy’ released last year.



Coachella is the largest outdoor popular music festival in North America, which attracts more than 200,000 people every year. It is the first time that a Korean music group has been invited to the main state. When Korean singer Ciel appeared on this stage on April 16, members of 2NE1 reunited for the first time in eight years to sing ‘I Am The Best,’ which was a surprise appearance. aespa put its first mini album ‘Savage’ at the 20th place on the Billboard Chart last year.



aespa performed five songs including ‘Black Mamba,’ ‘Savage,’ and ‘Next Level’ onstage on the day. Notably, the group showcased its new song ‘Life’s Too Short.’ Tens of thousands of audience held up their smartphone camera and waved their hands right and left en masse in tune with aespa’s singing the new song, which was spectacular to see. “It was our first performance at Coachella,” the members said. “We are so happy for our performing in front of such a big audience.”



Coachella will webcast highlights of the performances via its official YouTube channel through Monday afternoon. This year’s festival featured Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weekend. aespa’s performance was broadcast live around the world as well.



