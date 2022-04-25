Munich sweep Bundesliga for 10 consecutive seasons. April. 25, 2022 07:59. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Bayern Munich FC of the German Bundesliga, one of the five major European leagues, have swept the league for 10 consecutive seasons for the first time.



Munich beat Dortmund 3-1 at a home match in the 31st round of the 2021-2022 Bundesliga season, which took place at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Sunday. With 24 wins, three draws and four losses, Munich have confirmed their 32nd championship overall in the league as Munich’s winning point versus the runner-up Dortmund reaches to 12 in the current season, with three matches yet to be played.



Munich have received the champion’s trophy continuously since the 2012-2013 season. Since their four consecutive championships in the 2015-2016 season, Munich succeeded in securing 10 consecutive wins for the first time among the five major European leagues.



The previous record was held by Juventus, which conquered Italy’s Serie A league for nine consecutive seasons from the 2011-2012 season to the 2019-2020 season. In the English Premier League, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Huddersfield won the championship for three consecutive seasons each. In the Spanish Primera Liga, Real Madrid swept the title for five consecutive seasons two times. In the French League 1, Olympique Lyonnais acquired the championship for seven consecutive seasons. In all professional leagues worldwide, Veracruz in the Mexican league have had the championship for 24 seasons, the most in the world.



Bayern Munich are the invincible No. 1 team in the Bundesliga. “The team boasts of high quality in all aspects,” Liverpool’s Coach Jürgen Klopp, who coached Dortmund for eight years, told the Guardian newspaper on Wednesday. “Munich have strongest international competitiveness among the German teams. Both the team and players are high in quality,” he said. “Recruiting players from rival teams including Dortmund and Leipzig has also contributed to the team’s success.”



한국어