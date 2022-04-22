Daniil Medvedev is banned from Wimbledon. April. 22, 2022 07:39. hun@donga.com.

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, along with other Russian and Belarusian players will not be allowed to join Wimbledon for siding with Russia amid its invasion into Ukraine.



The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the host of Wimbledon, announced on Thursday, “Given the profile of The Championships in the United Kingdom and around the world, it is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts of Government, industry, sporting and creative institutions to limit Russia’s global influence through the strongest means possible.” Publishing a ban of the two countries’ players, the organizer added that every individual athlete may find it hard to accept the decision expressing deep regret that they are victimized by Russian leadership’s wrongdoings.



Russian and Belarusian players, including Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka, No. 4 on the women’s side, are not permitted to join not only Wimbledon scheduled to start on June 28 but also any other tennis competition to be held in Britain unless the ban is announced to be lifted.



In response, the world’s top-ranked male player Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacted against Wimbledon’s decision. “I will always condemn war. I will never support war being myself a child of war. I know how much emotional trauma it leaves," Djokovic said. Describing Wimbledon’s ban as “crazy,” however, he stood against the organizer. The Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women's Tennis Association said that the move is “unfair” and “very disappointing.”



