Effect of cancellation of Cho Min’s admission is suspended until first trial. April. 19, 2022 07:57. run@donga.com.

A request for suspension of execution of the disposition to cancel Cho Min’s admission to Pusan National University’s medical graduate school has been partially accepted by a court. Cho Min, a daughter of Cho Kuk, a former Minister of Justice, submitted the request. As a result of the ruling, Cho will maintain her graduation status at the school until the ruling of the first trial.



The Administration Division 1 of the Busan District Court partially accepted Cho’s request for suspension of execution regarding the cancellation of her admission to Pusan National University’s medical graduate school. “The urgent need for the suspension of execution is recognized in order to prevent irreparable damage that would occur to Cho,” said the court. “There is no evidence that the suspension will have a significant impact on public welfare.”



LlHowever, the court restricted the effect of the suspension of execution to 30 days after the ruling of the first trial. Cho’s request to suspend admission cancellation until the ruling of the Supreme Court was only partially accepted. As a result, Cho will go through the first trial while maintaining her graduation status at the school.



As the court partially accepted Cho’s request for the suspension of execution, the Ministry of Health and Welfare of South Korea will suspend its process to revoke Cho’s medical license. “If it is confirmed that Cho will maintain her graduation status, the ongoing process to revoke her medical license will be suspended,” said a member of the ministry.



Cho also submitted to the Seoul Northern District Court a request for suspension of execution of the disposition to cancel her admission to Korea University, from which she received her undergraduate degree. Korea University decided to cancel her admission on February 22.



한국어