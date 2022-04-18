Ukraine president asks US to name Russia as state sponsor of terrorism. April. 18, 2022 08:04. abro@donga.com.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons and asked the U.S. to name Russia as state sponsor of terrorism.



“The intelligence that Russia may use nuclear weapons could be true. It should be a matter of concern not only for myself but to every country in the world,” said President Zelensky on CNN on Friday. “Given the potential desperation of President Putin and Russian leadership, given the setbacks they’ve faced so far militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons,” said CIA director William Burns on Thursday. Russian President Putin has been threatening to use nuclear arms since invading Ukraine, directing orders on special military tasks to nuclear weapons units, having military executives suggest the use of nuclear weapons.



The Washington Post reported on Friday that President Zelensky asked U.S. President Joe Biden in a telephone call to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. “President Biden said he would consider various ways to raise pressure on Russia,” said The Washington Post.



The U.S. has designated North Korea, Cuba, Iran and Syria as state sponsors of terrorism. If Russia is named state sponsor of terrorism, individuals and nations that engage transactions with Russia become subject to restrictions and face trade limitations. “It would be an economic nuclear option to add Russia to the list of state sponsors for terrorism,” suggesting that the move would negatively impact relations with other countries.



The Guardian reported on Saturday that Russia had barred entry of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had promised to support Ukraine with 120 armored vehicles and warship missiles. Germany has promised military aid of 1 billion euros (some 1.3 trillion won) to Ukraine.



