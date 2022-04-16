Gov’t to offer discount, subsidies for sports tickets, lodging. April. 16, 2022 07:26. kalssam35@donga.com.

The government will be subsidizing half the price of tickets for professional sports including soccer, baseball, basketball, and volleyball to help stabilize inflation. It will also provide a discount of up to 30,000 won (about 24 U.S. dollars) for the expense of lodging facilities.



The government held a policy review meeting presided over by first Economy and Finance Minister Lee Eok-won at the Government Complex Seoul on Friday. In the wake of the lifting of all social distancing restrictions, the government has devised measures in anticipation of price hikes in tune with increased consumer spending. For one, 400,000 coupons granting a ’50-percent discount’ on tickets for four major professional sports will be offered through July this year. If people usethe coupon when making ticket reservation, they can get a discount of up to 50 percent or up to 7,000 won (5.7 dollars) for the ticket. Each person can apply for a discount up to 10 times.



The government will also launch ‘The Republic of Korea Accommodation Festival’ to subsidize up to 30,000 won (24 dollars) for the price of lodging in collaboration with more than 70,000 lodging facilities nationwide. One can get a discount of up to 20,000 won (16.3 dollars) for a room costing 70,000 won (57 dollars) or less and 30,000 won for a room costing more than 70,000 won (56.9 dollars).



Under the plan, a total of 1.14 million discount coupons will be provided for lodging facilities. The government plans to check whether the coupon is applied to unregistered lodging facilities, and crack down on facilities that intentionally raise prices.



