S. Korea to send non-lethal military supplies to Ukraine. April. 14, 2022 08:05. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol drew a line to providing Ukraine with combat supplies after he takes office. The military announced that it would send non-lethal military aids worth 2 billion won to Ukraine.



“As far as I know, the incumbent Moon administration denied providing weapons to Ukraine,” the president-elect’s spokeswoman Bae Hyun-jin said when asked about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request for military weapons support at the virtual speech on Wednesday. The response is that the new administration will not provide military weapons to Ukraine. Bae said the new administration will consider whether to expand humanitarian relief toward Ukraine.



From as early as next week, the military plans to send 2 billion won worth non-lethal military supplies to Ukraine by the end of April through air cargo heading Europe. An official from the military authority said that the Korean military will provide Ukraine with bulletproof vests and helmets, combat rations, and medical supplies, and it is currently preparing for transportation for the cargo.



The non-lethal military supplies that the military will provide additionally are twice as much as the materials it has already supplied (1 billion won). The Ukraine government asked for the provision of items it urgently requires, and it is reported that the Korean military is having talks with the Ukraine government. Yet the military stated that there is no change in the government’s stance that it cannot provide lethal weapons.



Ukrainian President Zelensky gave a virtual speech on Monday before the members of the Korean National Assembly. He publicly requested weapons assistance, saying, “South Korea has various military equipment that can stop Russian military’s vessels and missiles.” Earlier on April 8, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov asked his South Korean counterpart, Seo-wook, for military assistance, including mobile anti-tanks and air guided weapons.



