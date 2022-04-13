World ranking of Im Sung-jae tied for 8th in Masters goes up 5 places. April. 13, 2022 08:10. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

The world ranking of Im Sung-jae who tied for the eighth spot in the Masters, the first major tournament of the PGA tour season, went up five places from the 26th to the 21st. Im’s average ranking point was 4.0453, right behind Jordan Spieth with 4.0610 in the 20th position. The world ranking is calculated based on a player’s last two years' performance. Im’s personal record was the 16th position in February last year.



While Scottie Scheffler, the winner of the Masters, has maintained the world’s No. 1 position for three consecutive years, Collin Morikawa who ranked fifth in the Masters beat Jon Rahm by moving from the third to the second. Rahm tied for 27th in the Masters. The world ranking of Kim Si-woo who tied for 39th in the Masters went up from the 49th to the 47th.



The world ranking of Jang Soo-yeon who won the Lotte Rent-a-Car Ladies Open, the first tournament of the KLPGA tour season, jumped from the 180th to 124th according to the world ranking of female golfers announced on Tuesday. It is the biggest jump among top 500 golfers this week. Lee So-mi who was a runner-up in the tournament moved from the 57th to 49th in the world ranking. Ko Jin-young has maintained her world’s No. 1 position for 11 consecutive weeks. There was no change in ranking among the top 10 golfers. As Nelly Korda ranked No. 2 in the world had surgery for a blood clot and began rehabilitation, Ko is expected to maintain her position for a while.



