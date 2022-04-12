Choi Min-jeong wins overall crown at short track worlds. April. 12, 2022 08:29. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Choi Min-jeong, South Korea’s short track star, has become the first South Korean female athlete to win her fourth overall tournament championship title at ISU World Championship. This is the first time in four years that a South Korean short tracker has won the overall championship title.



On Monday, the third day into the ISU World Championships 2022 in Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal, Canada, Choi finished first both in women’s 1,000-meter and women’s 3,000-meter super-finals. Having won women’s 1,500-meter event a day earlier, Choi won the overall championship title, beating Kim Boutin of Canada (84 points) with 107 points. The South Korean won gold in all competitions except for women’s 500-meter event.



“I was satisfied with the results in Beijing to be honest, and I think that pushed me to become a better skater and achieve more,” said Choi, who won one gold (women’s 1500-meter) and two silver medals (women’s 1000-meter and 3000-meter relays) in the Beijing Olympic Games. Ranked the highest among South Korean skaters, Choi has been selected to be part of Team Korea for next season.



한국어