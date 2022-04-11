Samsung shares 276 technologies with SMEs. April. 11, 2022 07:45. by Teuk-Gyo Koo kootg@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics plans to transfer 276 technologies in seven sectors including semiconductors to small- to mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) for free, helping them increase their competitive edge and grow further.



The Ministry of Trade, industry and Energy announced on Sunday that it will collect applications of companies from Monday to May 13 for a joint project with Samsung Electronics to share technologies. The South Korean semiconductor manufacturer will this year release a total of 276 technologies in seven fields such as mobile devices, communications and networks, semiconductors and display.



Designed to help SMEs enhance technological competence and growth since 2013, the project in question has shared underutilized technologies possessed by large companies and government-led organizations with smaller businesses free of charge. As of last year, a total of 2,402 technologies were transferred to 1,043 SMEs for free.



For example, a small-sized manufacturer of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) received a technology of sharing services in networks from Samsung Electronics. Thanks to this project, it later developed an AED integrated monitoring device based on IoT technology for the first time in the world, which was designated by the government as an innovative product.



Applicants for this project of free-of-charge technological sharing may refer to a project announcement posted on the websites of the Ministry of Trade, industry and Energy and the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology. Once transfer of technology is confirmed by a deliberation committee, technological patents are transferred to smaller companies for free.



