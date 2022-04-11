HYBE calls for decision on BTS military service exemption. April. 11, 2022 07:45. beborn@donga.com.

HYBE, the entertainment agency for BTS, urged the National Assembly to reach a swift decision on whether to waive military service obligations for BTS.



“We hope that the debate over BTS’ military service obligations can be settled at the upcoming National Assembly session. It is a fact that uncertainties pose difficulties for the group,” said HYBE’s Chief Communications Officer Lee Jin-hyeong at a press conference held at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.



“There have been changes to the military service policies since 2020, and we are paying attention to the revised law which has been submitted to the National Assembly. The uncertainty is becoming difficult for BTS members, who have delegated military service-related affairs to HYBE,” Lee said. “The members have stated that they will respond to the country’s calling, which has remained unchanged.”



A revised bill would allow K-pop entertainers who have greatly enhanced the image of Korea throughout the world to carry out volunteering work in lieu of military service. BTS member Jin’s military service has been postponed by the end of this year as the revised military service law in 2020 allowed K-pop entertainers who have received government medals for their achievements to defer their military enlistment to when they turn 30. Jin is required to enlist this year if the law is not revised.



